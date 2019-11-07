Scarborough council leader warns residents not to get their hopes up over North Bay cinema

The former Atlantis site next to The Sands. Picture by Richard Ponter

Cllr Steve Siddons (Lab) said that while he “anticipates a cinema soon” he warned it may not be the proposed Benchmark Leisure plan on the site of the former Atlantis water park in Scarborough’s North Bay.

Cllr Siddons said: “Just because the latest plans have been approved does not mean this cinema will be built soon, if at all.

“This is the third time the developer has promised progress.

Council leader Steve Siddons. Picture by Richard Ponter

“Personally, I have always said that an out-of-town site is the wrong place, especially for a council declaring a Climate Emergency.

“National planning guidelines say the same.

“Council plans for the North Bay are being reviewed. We still anticipate a cinema soon in Scarborough.”

Earlier in the day, Jake Stentiford, the agent for the developer, told a meeting of the council’s planning committee that the approval from the authority was “all that was needed” before work could finally begin on the cinema.

The development was due to be open in 2018, that was then pushed back until July 2019 and then, most recently, changed to late 2020.