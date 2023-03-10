Scarborough Council planning committee approves extension to One Stop shop

Scarborough Council’s Planning Committee has approved the erection of a single-storey extension and replacement condensing units to the rear of the One Stop, 2-3 North Leas Shops, North Leas Avenue, Scarborough.

The proposal, submitted by Daniel Wilson, will result in an internal expansion of the premises and the provision of refrigerated goods to be sold on-site.

In a supporting letter, Daniel Wilson, the director of Wilson’s Retail Ltd, said: “This improvement will allow the store to continue to attract and keep customers from larger supermarkets and increase the viability of our store.”

The planning meeting’s final agenda item was chaired by Cllr Jane Mortimer, the vice-chair of the committee instead of the chair, Cllr Subash Sharma.

Cllr Mortimer said: “This planning application has only come in because it relates to a councillor, otherwise it would have been a member delegation.”

Speaking at the meeting, a planning officer said: “As the chair mentioned, the application has been brought before the committee because a current council member has an interest in the site.”

The officer added: “The application has taken some time to determine following the progression of an acoustic survey at the request of the council’s environmental health officer.

“Following the findings of the survey, the applicant has amended the design to create an additional, smaller extension that would enclose the proposed condenser units and mitigate against the impact of noise on nearby residents.”

The committee was told that following the submission of the amended plan, the environmental health officer was satisfied with the proposal.

Cllr Bill Chatt said: “This is my Scarborough Borough Council ward and I’ve never had any problems there, really good neighbours and nobody’s ever complained about noise.”

After the plan was approved unanimously by the committee, Cllr Jane Mortimer closed the meeting by stating: “That is the end of the last meeting of Scarborough Council’s Planning Committee.

“May I wish that all those who are sitting on the future planning committee enjoy themselves.

“Thank you very much indeed. I’ve been on planning, on and off, for the last 25 years and I’m going to miss it.”

