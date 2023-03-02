Scarborough Council set to approve on deferred plan for 100-bed East Ayton care home.

Members of Scarborough Council’s Planning Committee voted to defer a decision on the construction of a large care home and nine dwellings at the committee’s meeting in January.

On Thursday, March 9, the committee will once again discuss the application which is recommended for approval by the planning authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan, which was submitted by Mr Wylie, proposes that the site at Racecourse Road in East Ayton be made up of two separate elements: the nine detached houses occupying the northern end closest to Racecourse Road, and the 100-bedroom care home on the southern part of the site.

However, East Ayton Parish Council strongly objected to the proposal alongside several members of the public on the grounds of the development’s effect on the natural environment, as well as concerns about a lack of public transport options and recruitment of staff.

At the meeting in January, Robert Peacock, a member of the East Ayton parish council, questioned the impact of the plan on existing care homes in Scarborough, which he said were “having to look to the other side of the world” to recruit staff.

Subject to conditions, the plan has received no objections from Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency, the Highway Authority, the NHS, North Yorkshire Police, nor the council’s countryside service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing the developer, Paul Sedgwick, spoke in favour of the proposal at the meeting, stating: “This is a care home that is going to provide care facilities to people within the village. There is no conflict with care at home which is desirable and preferable, but some people deteriorate and cannot reasonably be cared for at home.”

A report prepared for the upcoming meeting of the committee states that a rejection of the application “due to the principle of the proposed use cannot be substantiated”.

If the plan is approved, a sum of £22,800 will be requested which would contribute towards the improvement of facilities at the local doctor’s surgery in West Ayton.

Additionally, contributions of £11,600 towards children’s play spaces and £7,100 would be required for outdoor sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While those opposed to the plan maintain that “details are still unclear”, the council report states that “key points have been adequately addressed and consequently the application is now recommended for approval”.