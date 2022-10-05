Scarborough Council to appoint new chief executive officer six months before local government reorganisation

This summer Scarborough Council’s chief executive, Michael Greene, announced that he would be leaving his position for a new job as managing director of Stockton-on-Tees Council.

It was announced that Mr Greene would be taking up his new role “following completion of [his] notice period” with Scarborough Council, and it has now been revealed that the authority will soon be appointing Mr Greene’s successor.

According to documents published on Scarborough Council’s website, an appointments committee will meet on Monday October 10 to discuss the appointment of a new chief executive and head of paid services.

Potential candidates have not been publicly named and a report with detailed plans for the meeting has not been published.

A recommendation that the public is excluded from the committee’s meeting is also in place as the “disclosure of exempt information” is likely to occur.

Scarborough Council has said that the details of the committee’s decision – and the arrangements that will be put in place – will be announced in due course.

The committee’s decision will also be subject to a vote by all councillors, with the next full meeting of the authority scheduled for Monday November 7.

From April 2023, borough councils will cease to exist when a new North Yorkshire Council replaces them as part of the local government reorganisation plans for devolution in the county.

However, local authorities are legally required to have a chief executive to “ensure that all the authority’s functions are properly coordinated as well as organising staff and appointing appropriate management”.

Those expected to attend the appointment committee’s meeting include the council leader Cllr Steve Siddons, Cllr Liz Colling, Cllr Heather Phillips, Cllr Janet Jefferson, and Cllr Mike Cockerill.

According to the council website, other expected attendees include senior administrative staff such as council director Lisa Dixon, deputy monitoring officer Carol Rehill, and departing chief executive, Michael Greene.

Mr Greene was appointed to the top position at Scarborough Council in 2019 when he replaced outgoing Jim Dillon who retired after 13 years at the helm.

Announcing his departure in July, Mr Greene, 38, said the decision to leave Scarborough Council was “difficult” and that he was “very sad to leave”.