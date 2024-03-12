Scarborough election candidates pledge to reform social care on the coast

Alison Hume and Roberto Weeden-Sanz

Conservative and Labour candidates in the Scarborough and Whitby constituency have called for reform of adult social care and said they backed plans for a new national care service.

Labour candidate Alison Hume and Conservative candidate Roberto Weeden-Sanz both met with the Independent Care Group (ICG) which wants social care reform included in the main parties’ manifestos.

Ms Hume said: “Anyone trying to access social care for themselves or a loved one knows just how soul-destroying it is to continually be knocked back by the system.

“Here in Scarborough and Whitby we have a higher-than-average proportion of older and more vulnerable residents and it’s crucial that we seek change to improve their quality of life,” she added.

Mr Weeden-Sanz commented: “The systems which were created almost a century ago are no longer fit for purpose in the 21st century, particularly as a result of the country’s changed demographics.

“In communities like Scarborough and Whitby where we have an older population than average, the need for urgent reform is clear.”

The candidates met with the chair of the ICG, Mike Padgham, who said that “1.6m people currently can’t get the care they need to enjoy a decent quality of life and we have a shortage of 152,000 staff in the social care workforce”.

He added: “We are looking for a commitment to change at the coming general election and a new dawn for the care of older and vulnerable adults here in Scarborough and Whitby and across the country.”

The Conservative candidate, Mr Weeden-Sanz, said he would be campaigning to create “a social care taskforce that will work with those on the frontline providing care to help drive through the radical changes that have been needed for several decades.”

The Labour Party has also backed calls for a national care service and Ms Hume added that “in its first 100 days in government, we’ve committed to introducing a fair pay agreement for care workers to allow staff to move ‘seamlessly’ between health and social care”.

The NHS Trust that runs Scarborough Hospital has said it is facing serious pressures as a result of bed blocking by patients whose discharge is prevented by a lack of social care in the community.