Scarborough groups welcome funding from Mayor's scheme to 'breathe life into town centres'

Organisations in Scarborough have welcomed funding from the first phase of the Mayor’s High Street Fund which aims to “breathe new life into town centres” across the county.

Eighteen projects across North Yorkshire, including two in Scarborough, have been awarded funding from Mayor David Skaith’s High Street Fund and will receive “targeted investment to support initiatives designed to increase footfall and community engagement”.

In the Scarborough and Whitby area, the Stephen Joseph Theatre and This Is Scarborough organisations were selected for funding.

The scheme forms part of Mr Skaith’s vision of building “healthy and thriving communities”.

Caroline Routh, SJT’s Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to have been successful in our application to the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund and excited about delivering activity in the High Street in partnership with Scarborough Fair.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), she added: “We know just how successful the Scarborough Streets festival has been in attracting visitors to the town centre, so we’re going to be working together to create a new event in the autumn.

“It’s a time when things are normally a bit quieter, so we’re going to be putting on lots of performances and workshops, in and around the high street, and working with local businesses on promotions and marketing to maximise the opportunities created by an increase in visitors.”

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, said: “High streets aren’t dying; they are just changing.

“I want to support these changes that are led by, and for the benefit of, our communities.

“The fantastic applications received in Phase One of my Vibrant and Sustainable High Street Fund showcased fresh ideas to increase footfall and build stronger communities through events and improved spaces.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact the successful projects will have on our region, strengthening the future of our high streets and helping our communities to thrive.”

Toby Hyam, of This is Scarborough, said: “We are delighted with the award and look forward to delivering a project that promotes Scarborough's town centre and high street.

“Look out for further announcements at www.thisisscarborough.org.uk.”

According to its website, the not-for-profit organisation was formed to deliver “strategic campaigns, place-making and brand strategy to promote the high street, community cohesion and the business sectors across the town”.

“We are sharing data about Scarborough to local businesses and organisations, providing insights into how its town centre is performing.”

The second phase of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund is due to open in the coming months.