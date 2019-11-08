Scarborough hockey pitch lighting replacement approved

File photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Scarborough Hockey Club currently uses the Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) pitch at Scarborough College in Filey Road, the only pitch in the borough suitable for competitive hockey.

The lighting at the pitch is now out of date and the college applied to Scarborough Council to replace it and confirm the hours of use in order to allow the hockey club to remain in the town.

The pitch will also be used by the college and the community.

The college’s application said that without planning permission for extending the hours of use and new sports lighting Scarborough Hockey Club would have to train and play matches 20 miles away in Pickering.

Yesterday, the council’s planning committee granted permission for the new lighting and formalised the hours of use of the pitch to ensure the provision of hockey in the town.

A one-year trial period was also agreed upon following discussions between the college and local residents for a limited number of out-of-season hockey events at the site.