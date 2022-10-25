Scarborough locals and MPs react to news of Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister with concern and congratulations

Rishi Sunak and Sir Robert Goodwill

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) in Scarborough’s town centre on Tuesday morning, some members of the public said they were worried about the future of their finances while others said they were hopeful about Mr Sunak’s leadership of the country.

Following Liz Truss’ resignation last week, Rishi Sunak has become the prime minister and been asked to form a government by King Charles III.

In a short speech outside No. 10 Downing Street, the new prime minister said the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” and is determined to “fix the mistakes” made by his predecessor.

Kevin Hollinrake

Scarborough resident, Brian Graham, described Mr Sunak as “straightforward” and “a safe pair of hands” but added that he was in favour of a general election.

Mr Graham said: “It’s all very well Boris saying only he had a mandate, but actually it was a mandate for the Conservatives to govern, so if Sunak keeps his mandate perhaps he’ll do OK.”

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Sir Robert Goodwill, who backed Mr Sunak in the Conservative party’s leadership election against Liz Truss this summer, said: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Rishi is in charge.

“I think he understands the economy and he understands the British people.”

He added: “Very early on I spotted his qualities and tipped him for high office.

“As Rishi said in his speech – we face a lot of challenges and cannot mortgage our children’s and grandchildren’s future by borrowing more than we can afford to pay back.”

However, not everyone the LDRS spoke with was as confident, including a couple from West Yorkshire who were visiting Scarborough.

Both pensioners, they said that they were worried about the triple lock guarantee on pensions which ensures that state pensions rise in line with inflation.

They said: “He [Mr Sunak] has put it off once and I don’t think he knows how working-class people live, he’s beyond it. It’s all going to depend on this triple lock.”

A member of the public, who gave her name as Sharon, said: “I think he’s alright and he’ll do OK,” but said she was not in favour of an early election because: “there has been enough unrest”, while another Scarborough resident who did wish to be named said: “It doesn’t matter who gets in, it doesn’t make any odds, so what is the point?”

Some people also said they hoped that having a prime minister representing a North Yorkshire constituency, Richmond, would result in greater attention and funding for an area “that has been ignored up until now”.

Kevin Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “Having seen first-hand his calm, competent and professional leadership in the second toughest job in politics, in my mind he is absolutely the right person to lead our country through this difficult time and restore economic and political stability and to unite the party.

