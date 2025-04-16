Scarborough residents invited to apply for voluntary roles on Neighbourhood Board with £20m funding power

Scarborough South Bay. North Yorkshire Council

Residents have been encouraged to join the rebranded Neighbourhood Board which will allocate around £20m of funding over the coming decade.

In March it was announced that Scarborough would receive just under £20 million of funding through the Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods and locals have been invited to join the board which will decide how the money is spent.

The plan will see the creation of new neighbourhood boards across the 75 selected communities in a bid to “bring together residents and businesses to decide how to spend the money in their area”.

The board will decide how to use the funding, including on options such as repairs to pavements and high streets, setting up low-cost community grocers, and providing low-cost alternatives when shopping for essentials, co-operatives or even neighbourhood watches.

Vacant roles include chair of the board as well as regular board members and residents have until 6pm on Friday, May 9, to submit their applications for the “voluntary, strategic roles”.

Those selected will “not receive remuneration for their contributions”.

North Yorkshire Council said: “We aim to refresh the board by seeking applications for a new Chair to lead the Neighbourhood Board forward.

“Additionally, we are inviting individuals with expertise and experience in the Plan for Neighbourhoods themes to join as new board members.”

The new Plan for Neighbourhoods aims to deliver on the commitments made to deprived communities by the previous Conservative government’s Long-Term Plan for Towns, which committed long-term investment in 55 towns including Scarborough.

The ideal candidate for the Neighbourhood Board Chair is an “independent individual who already holds a prominent role within the town and has a genuine passion for Scarborough”.

The person selected will begin their role as ‘Chair Designate’, working “closely with and under the guidance of the current Scarborough Town Board Chair” David Kerfoot.

“Acting as a champion for Scarborough, the Chair will provide leadership for the Neighbourhood Board, ensuring it is community-led and embedded within the local area,” the description states.

Board member applications are particularly welcomed from “individuals representing groups and organisations associated with high streets, skills, cohesion (including youth and faith), health and wellbeing, and transport”.

“Members are expected to attend quarterly, in-person board meetings. During the initial development phase of the Neighbourhood Plan, meetings may take place more frequently and could be conducted virtually,” according to the notice.

Applications can be submitted online on North Yorkshire Council’s Plan for Neighbourhoods website.