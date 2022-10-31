An application for the variation of Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club’s (RUFC) premises licence has been submitted to the borough council seeking permission to change the location of an outdoor bar, for which the club already has permission.

If approved by the council’s licensing authority, the club would be allowed to change the location of an outdoor bar in a tent or marquee within the grounds of the club premises.

The premises licence is held by the J. M. Guthrie Clubhouse on Silver Royd in Scalby, Scarborough.

Scarborough Rugby Club was used as a Covid vaccination centre during the pandemic

A public consultation on the plans is currently ongoing and representations can be made until November 24.

Currently, the RUFC’s licence states that “no tented structure shall be erected within 100 metres of any residential property”.

The notice of the application states that the change would offer “greater flexibility for our events planning” adding that “our only close neighbour fully supports the change”.

The application submitted to Scarborough Council states: “Alcohol may be sold within a tented structure acting as an outside bar facility within the grounds of the premises.”

The application also states that conditions for approval would include “additional portable toilets adjacent to the bar” and that “no alcohol can be sold or consumed in a tented structure after 9pm”.

Scarborough RUFC also states that the time limitation would “ensure the tented structure was not used for the supply of alcohol beyond 9pm”.