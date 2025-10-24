Scarborough seafront arcade gets approval for modernisation works

Olympia Leisure on Foreshore Road

The modernisation of Olympia Leisure at Scarborough’s seafront has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Bay amusement arcade, bar, and restaurant has been granted permission to modernise its exterior and to extend the use of an existing balcony bar.​

Rubicon Pastimes’ proposal states that works will include the extension of a glass balustrade, the installation of replacement cladding, and the replacement and extension to the decking area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will also see the installation of new lighting and the reinstatement of an existing external stairwell.

The extension of the existing glass balustrade on the external area will allow the use of the entire area for outdoor food and drink consumption.

Currently, only the Southern half of that area is used formally with permanent seating facilities.

North Yorkshire Police raised no concerns regarding the use of the balcony and confirmed that it is covered by Olympia Leisure’s existing premises license.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No comments were received from the Highway Authority or from members of the public.​

Other works will include the reopening of an existing external stairwell onto St Nicholas Gardens.

External lighting alterations are proposed for the building, which include pinstripe LED strips that run between the cladding panels.

Officers said that the submitted plans “show that the lighting would perhaps appear more prominent than the existing level of lighting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, discussions with the agent “confirmed that the illuminance would be limited to a similar level as shown on the existing building”.

North Yorkshire Council concluded that the development retains the character and appearance of the building, whilst modernising the frontage with more subdued colours, and approved the application subject to conditions.