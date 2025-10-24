Scarborough seafront arcade gets approval for modernisation works

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:16 BST
Olympia Leisure on Foreshore Roadplaceholder image
Olympia Leisure on Foreshore Road
The modernisation of Olympia Leisure at Scarborough’s seafront has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.​

The South Bay amusement arcade, bar, and restaurant has been granted permission to modernise its exterior and to extend the use of an existing balcony bar.​

Rubicon Pastimes’ proposal states that works will include the extension of a glass balustrade, the installation of replacement cladding, and the replacement and extension to the decking area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme will also see the installation of new lighting and the reinstatement of an existing external stairwell.

The extension of the existing glass balustrade on the external area will allow the use of the entire area for outdoor food and drink consumption.

Currently, only the Southern half of that area is used formally with permanent seating facilities.

North Yorkshire Police raised no concerns regarding the use of the balcony and confirmed that it is covered by Olympia Leisure’s existing premises license.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No comments were received from the Highway Authority or from members of the public.​

Other works will include the reopening of an existing external stairwell onto St Nicholas Gardens.

External lighting alterations are proposed for the building, which include pinstripe LED strips that run between the cladding panels.

Officers said that the submitted plans “show that the lighting would perhaps appear more prominent than the existing level of lighting”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, discussions with the agent “confirmed that the illuminance would be limited to a similar level as shown on the existing building”.

North Yorkshire Council concluded that the development retains the character and appearance of the building, whilst modernising the frontage with more subdued colours, and approved the application subject to conditions.

Related topics:ScarboroughNorth YorkshireNorth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice