Scarborough's Gavin Williamson loses job as Education Secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle

Gavin Williamson. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

The Scarborough-born politician confirmed the news on Twitter.

He said: "It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019.

"Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.

"This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government."

Downing Street has said the reshuffle would "put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic".

The Prime Minister remained in the House of Commons after Prime Minister's Questions today where he was able to sack ministers in a private office away from the cameras.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland and Housing and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick have also lost their cabinet roles, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been moved to the position of justice secretary, Lord Chancellor and deputy prime minister.

Mr Williamson have been criticised over his handling of disruption to schools and exams during the pandemic.

Most recently he made headlines for mistaking Marcus Rashford for rugby player Maro Itoje.

Mr Williamson was widely credited with securing the vast support for Mr Johnson among Conservative MPs during the party's 2019 leadership contest when he served as a former Tory chief whip.