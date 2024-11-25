Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre sells record number of tickets amid positive budget assessment

Record numbers have attended Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2024

Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre has broken its ticket sales record for a single season of concerts this year.

In 2024 there were 18 concerts at Scarborough Open Air Theatre attended by more than 116,600 people resulting in the highest number of tickets sold for a single season of concerts since the venue reopened in 2010.

The figures show an increase from recent years, with around 104,300 people attending concerts at the OAT last year and around 91,600 attendees in 2022.

North Yorkshire Council said that the value of the Open Air Theatre to the local economy was “in excess” of £8.5m not including the cost of ticket sales or spending inside the venue.

After its closure in 1986, the now-defunct Scarborough Borough Council invested £3.5m in restoring the venue which was officially reopened by Her Majesty the Queen in 2010.

A report prepared for an upcoming meeting of the Scarborough and Whitby Area Committee also forecasts that this year the OAT, which has a budget of £171,500, is only set to spend £135,021.

This would result in an underspend of £36,479 which, according to officers, is a result of increased income and ticket sales.

However, the higher attendance levels have also increased some costs – including for security – but this is “more than offset by the increased income derived from ticket sales and other income”.

In addition to music acts and concerts, the Open Air Theatre will also host Scarborough Sparkle, a three-day Christmas Market that has previously attracted audiences of around 25,000.

Other events include ‘The Tipi Venue’ offering weddings, Oktoberfest, parties, and other functions “throughout the winter months”.

Next year, the Scarborough Food and Drink Festival will also be held at the venue from April 12 to 13.

The council report added: “As a vibrant cultural venue, the Open Air Theatre contributes to the council’s Plan Priority ‘Economy’, and the venue supports tourism and wider economic benefits for the area, supporting local businesses and employing local people.”

The OAT was built by the Scarborough Corporation and the first production staged at the outdoor venue was ‘Merrie England’ in 1932.