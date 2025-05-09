Scarborough’s ‘Town Mayor’ to be chosen at inaugural town council meeting

Scarborough Town Council website.

Scarborough Town Council is set to choose its first ‘Town Mayor’ on May 14 as the newly created body holds its inaugural meeting.

On Wednesday, May 14, a Reform-led Scarborough Town Council will hold its first ever meeting following an election on May 1 that saw the party win 11 out of 15 seats.

The Labour Party won two seats – in Weaponness & Ramshill and Woodlands wards – alongside two Independent candidates Rich Maw (Weaponness & Ramshill) and Janet Jefferson (Castle Ward).

The 15 new town councillors will represent the five wards of Castle, Falsgrave and Stepney, Northstead, Weaponness and Ramshill, and Woodlands.

Scarborough Town Hall. Pic. Anttoni Numminen

For its first year, Scarborough Town Council’s budget has been set at £384,000, meaning a Band D household is set to pay a charge of £28.88.

Money can be spent on providing and maintaining local amenities such as open spaces, allotments, public clocks, the town hall, footpaths, and bins.

Members will also be able to influence local policies such as zoning regulations, public safety measures, and environmental policies.

Other agenda items at Wednesday’s meeting include the appointment of an interim town clerk, agreeing on a code of conduct and on the structure of committees, as well as deciding on a schedule for future meetings with a current suggestion of bi-monthly meetings.

Members of the public have been invited to attend the meeting at Scarborough Town Hall, starting at 7pm.

Reaction to the results

Despite fielding 15 candidates, the most of any party, the Conservatives did not win any seats on Scarborough Town Council.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “Reform now have a massive challenge on their hands.

“They have made the classic, Starmeresque mistake of promising things they will find very difficult to deliver.

“What they will soon understand is how tough it is to balance the books in local government right now, with exponentially rising demand for services (Social Care, children with special needs, etc) and the rising costs of providing them.”

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, said the government “absolutely has to” change course after sweeping gains for Reform UK in English local elections.

She added: “Policies that have been introduced since July that weren’t in our manifesto – the cuts to winter fuel, not honouring the Waspi women [and] taking away the vital lifeline of support for disabled people – of course people are confused.

“If we are not there serving people as they expect us to and as is our duty, then of course they are going to look elsewhere.”

David Bowes, the chair of Reform UK’s Scarborough and Whitby branch, said: “The individual 11 candidates returned have their own priorities on how to best serve, however we are all united in being one loud voice for the interests of Scarborough.

“A voice of common sense, a voice of reason, and one that delivers for the people that have placed their faith in us.”

Alison Hume, the Labour MP for Scarborough and Whitby, was contacted for a comment on the local election results but did not respond by the time of publishing.

Scarborough Town Council’s website can be found at: https://www.scarboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/.