Skipsea Parish Council is looking for a new member following resignation
There is currently a vacancy on Skipsea Parish Council, sparked by the resignation of Adrian Jones.
There is currently a vacancy on Skipsea Parish Council, sparked by the resignation of Adrian Jones.
A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Tuesday, March 22, 10 electors for the parish council give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.
If no such notice is given the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
This means the parish council members will be able to choose from a list of candidates.
To find out more about the vacancy and the role of a parish councillor contact the parish clerk Jacqueline Harland via [email protected] or by calling 01262 468680.