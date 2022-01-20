'Spectacular' event ahead for Scarborough's Armed Forces Day says Prime Minister Boris Johnson

In 2020 a flag-raising ceremony took place in Scarborough, with the Red Arrows flying over. (Photo: Corporal Alex Scott)

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Mr Johnson was asked by Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill if he will "pull out all the stops on land, sea and air to make it an event to remember".

Mr Johnson replied: "I’ve no doubt that Armed Forces Day will be spectacular across the country and that Scarborough will make a terrific and notable contribution."

The national celebration has twice been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to go ahead on Saturday June 25.

The national ceremony, which attracts more than 200,000 people and figures including the Prime Minister, was meant to be held in the summers of 2020 and 2021 but was twice moved due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and the restrictions themselves.

The Red Arrows were lined up to make an appearance on the coast as part of the festivities.

Armed Forces Day is a national celebration and public show of support for those currently serving in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as well as veterans, reservists and their families.