Study recommends artificial nesting tower for 1,000 kittiwakes at Scarborough's Grand Hotel to reduce gull issues

Kittiwakes in Scarborough harbour. pic Richard Ponter

Nests for more than 1,000 kittiwakes could be installed on Scarborough’s Grand Hotel as part of a scheme to limit noise and mess from the birds, an expert has recommended.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council-funded study into the use of artificial nesting towers for kittiwakes in Scarborough has recommended installing nests on the Grand Hotel, which experts have said is “the most significant” location in the town for endangered species to nest.

Other potential locations were also considered by an ornithologist who conducted the research for North Yorkshire Council, including Star Map in South Cliff Gardens, the derelict concrete chalets, and the Old Bathing Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, only the Grand Hotel’s terrace was deemed to be highly suitable for the potential project.

It comes as the authority has been considering options for limiting the issues and complaints arising from the birds’ guano and noise.

Around 2,500 fire gel pots were previously used to try and reduce kittiwake nests on Spa Bridge, but the research concluded that a “wealth of evidence exists that shows issues with proofing measures and limitations regarding their effectiveness” with only anecdotal evidence to support their effectiveness.

It noted that while “each method appears to offer a level of deterrent capability, this is often limited in duration and effectiveness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand Hotel’s terrace presents a “maximum design opportunity” for an artificial nesting structure (ANS) with up to 1,050 nesting spaces, according to the ornithologist commissioned by the council.

He said that based on off-shore wind farm expert opinion it was envisaged that any ANS “may only ever be 50 to 60 per cent occupied when fully colonised, i.e., for a maximum design scenario for an ANS on the Grand Hotel terrace this represents an opportunity for potentially 500 to 600 pairs” of kittiwakes.

It was noted that the structures “do not need to be elaborate or expensive” and could be as simple as a series of purpose-made shelving, made from marine ply or other durable wood and supported by a steel structure.

The report concluded that a well-thought-out and considered artificial nesting design has the potential to become part of a wider regeneration strategy and a catalyst for ensuring that a narrative around co-existence with gulls is delivered.

Members of the Scarborough and Whitby area committee are set to discuss the findings at a meeting on Friday, June 6.