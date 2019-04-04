The candidates for parish council elections have been announced

Scarborough council have announced the list of candidates for the upcoming parish council elections.

Sixty-six candidates across seven parish councils within the borough of Scarborough will stand for election on Thursday May 2.

The parish councils being contested are Cayton, Filey, Folkton, Fylingdales, Muston, Sawdon and West Ayton.

The remaining parish councils will be elected uncontested.

Town and parish councils are the first tier of local government and provide communities with a democratic voice and a structure for taking action within their communities.

All the candidates are listed below:

Cayton Parish Council (9 seats)

Carlton Bell

David Crane

Simon Green

Ann Hudson

Jennifer Kelly

Rhona Liley

Bev Petts

Nigel Poor

Peter Southward

Roberta Swiers

Filey ward of Filey Town Council (12 seats)

Sue Bosomworth

James Clarke

Mike Cockerill

Victoria Crawford-Gage

Di Glanvill

Colin Haddington

John Haxby

Gary Howgate

Mick Huddlestone

Dianne Lamb

Jeffrey Meek

Sally Mills

Howard Parkin

Linda Randall

Janine Robinson

John Shackleton

John Thurston

Kevin Wilkie

Folkton Parish Council (9 seats)

Mike Alliston

Michale Boden

Alan Bower

Melvyn Brown

Jill Carroll

Bryan Found

Peter Green

Ted Moxlow

Kenneth Robinson

Percy Warters

Fylingdales Parish Council (7 seats)

Leslie Atkinson

Ray Clifford

Michael Fenby

Dick Hoyle

Jane Mortimer

Jody Nightingale

Stuart Purdie

Claudia Sutterby

Carolyn Watkinson

Muston Parish Council (7 seats)

Godfrey Allanson

Glynn Barnett

Karen Barnett

Stuart Chalmers

Gemma Colling

Jimmy McMillan

Joyce Walker

Fiona Warters

Sawdon Ward of Brompton by Sawdon Parish Council (2 seats)

Andrea Jackson

Margaret Stockill

Stephen Willbourne

West Ayton Parish Council (7 seats)

Michael Almond

Lynne Combes

Yvonne Craig-Lawrence

Catherine Cussons

Michael Dunn

Peter Durkin

Stephen Garbutt

Sue Ogilvy