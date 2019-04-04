The candidates for parish council elections have been announced

Scarborough council have announced the list of candidates for the upcoming parish council elections.
Sixty-six candidates across seven parish councils within the borough of Scarborough will stand for election on Thursday May 2.
The parish councils being contested are Cayton, Filey, Folkton, Fylingdales, Muston, Sawdon and West Ayton.
The remaining parish councils will be elected uncontested.
Town and parish councils are the first tier of local government and provide communities with a democratic voice and a structure for taking action within their communities.
All the candidates are listed below:
Cayton Parish Council (9 seats)
Carlton Bell
David Crane
Simon Green
Ann Hudson
Jennifer Kelly
Rhona Liley
Bev Petts
Nigel Poor
Peter Southward
Roberta Swiers
Filey ward of Filey Town Council (12 seats)
Sue Bosomworth
James Clarke
Mike Cockerill
Victoria Crawford-Gage
Di Glanvill
Colin Haddington
John Haxby
Gary Howgate
Mick Huddlestone
Dianne Lamb
Jeffrey Meek
Sally Mills
Howard Parkin
Linda Randall
Janine Robinson
John Shackleton
John Thurston
Kevin Wilkie
Folkton Parish Council (9 seats)
Mike Alliston
Michale Boden
Alan Bower
Melvyn Brown
Jill Carroll
Bryan Found
Peter Green
Ted Moxlow
Kenneth Robinson
Percy Warters
Fylingdales Parish Council (7 seats)
Leslie Atkinson
Ray Clifford
Michael Fenby
Dick Hoyle
Jane Mortimer
Jody Nightingale
Stuart Purdie
Claudia Sutterby
Carolyn Watkinson
Muston Parish Council (7 seats)
Godfrey Allanson
Glynn Barnett
Karen Barnett
Stuart Chalmers
Gemma Colling
Jimmy McMillan
Joyce Walker
Fiona Warters
Sawdon Ward of Brompton by Sawdon Parish Council (2 seats)
Andrea Jackson
Margaret Stockill
Stephen Willbourne
West Ayton Parish Council (7 seats)
Michael Almond
Lynne Combes
Yvonne Craig-Lawrence
Catherine Cussons
Michael Dunn
Peter Durkin
Stephen Garbutt
Sue Ogilvy