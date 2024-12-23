The Green Party announces its Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral candidate

Kerry Harrison is the Hull and East Riding Green Party candidate.

The Green Party has announced its candidate for the Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election in May, while calling for a ‘fresh start’ for the area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Harrison will be the party’s representative as she bids to become its first Metro Mayor.

Kerry moved to the area in 2016 after attending university in Leeds and has lived here ever since – she now lives in Hessle with her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry runs her own social media consultancy, is a life coach and does work at a special needs school in Anlaby.

She is also a trustee for a local cat rescue charity (Jenny’s Cat House) and is on the committee for the Balfour Community Centre on Holderness Road.

She’s hosted a pop-up café and has run women’s circles.

Kerry said: “To make this so-called devolution work, it has to be about all the people in Hull and the East Riding, not just about big corporations. What do they want from their new mayor?

“I run my own business, work in special needs education, am a certified coach and training towards a counselling qualification, and one important skill that binds all of these roles together is ‘to listen’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Listen to your customers, your suppliers, your employees, your colleagues and so on. That way success comes that benefits everyone.

“And this is also why I am going to spend the next few months listening to people across our communities.

"Of course, l have my own views on climate change and social justice, for example, but I also want to engage with people and to understand their priorities.

“A new mayor has the opportunity to provide a fresh start for our communities by rethinking the way we do things. It shouldn’t be about reheating old policies and recycling second hand politicians.”