The Mayor of Scarborough's grand ball raises more than £12,000 for Mayor's Community Fund charity

The sparkling evening of fun and entertainment brought out the best generosity from around 300 guests who joined Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr Eric Broadbent and Mrs Lynne Broadbent, and former Mayor and Consort (2019 to 2021), Cllr Hazel Lynskey and Mike Lynskey.

Tickets for the grand prize draw sold like hot cakes and bidding for the top prizes in the charity auction was fast and competitive thanks to the professional encouragement and humour of special guest, Angus Ashworth of Ryedale Auctioneers.

All the money raised will benefit groups and organisations throughout the borough who rely on charitable donations to continue their excellent work in their communities.

Launch of the Mayor of Scarborough's grand charity ball.

The event was also used to highlight the dedication, support and hard work of NHS staff, key workers, carers, community volunteers and everyone involved in keeping the borough moving and caring for its people throughout the pandemic.

Scarborough TEC students worked alongside the Spa team during the evening to demonstrate their finest hospitality, culinary and musical skills.

The ball was supported by the Rotary Club of Scarborough and sponsored by Anglo American, TransPennine Express, Broadland Properties, McCain Foods, Duchy of Lancaster, Games for Charity, Opera House Casino, Scarborough TEC, Mark Nockels butcher, Stepney Hill Farm, Peace of Mind Financial Solutions, Whitby Gin Distillery and Proudfoot Supermarkets.

Cllr Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the borough of Scarborough, said: “I am delighted and proud that the grand charity ball was such a great success.

“Raising more than £12,000 is a wonderful achievement.

"Not only is it a testament to everyone who attended the ball and pledged money so generously, it shows what can be achieved when we bring together support from the community, sponsors, partners, Whitby and Filey Mayors and our own council teams.

“The Mayoress and I look forward to making cheque presentations to many of the borough’s good causes later in the spring so they can continue their valuable work.”

Cllr Hazel Lynskey, former Mayor of the borough of Scarborough, said: “After what felt like two very long years without the Mayor’s annual fundraising extravaganza, it was wonderful to see so many people back together again, having fun and raising lots of money.

“Thank you to Angus Ashworth for giving his time and enthusiasm to the charity auction and to everyone who helped to make the event extra special.”