The Scarborough and Whitby area groups which will benefit from final Mayor's Community Fund pay-out

The monies awarded are the last ever pay-outs to be made by the fund ahead of the end of Scarborough Borough Council on March 31.

In a special presentation at Town Hall in Scarborough today (Feb 23), the Mayor and Mayoress of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Eric Broadbent and his wife Lynne Broadbent, handed over cheques to:

Our Community, Eastfield Community Free Fridge, Swimsafe - Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund, Wave Project North Yorkshire, Futureworks NY, Little Builders - Kingdom Faith Yorkshire, SENSES Toddler Group, Samaritans of Scarborough, Northern Lights Therapy Service CIC, Meeples Board Game Club, Bryn Stowe Publications, Scarborough Dial A Ride, Mental Health Swims Scarborough, Basics Plus, Bowls n Buggies, Cavern Club Kingdom Faith, Friends of Hackness School Association, Kevin O’Connor’s School of Irish Dancing, Kingfisher Swimming Club, Filey Bay 1779 Research Group, Support for Carers Scarborough, North Yorkshire Coast Swift Group, Scarborough Coast Trefoil Guild and Scarborough Film Festival and Whitby Seals ASC.

Mayor’s fund recipients with (front left to right) committee members Cllr David Jeffels, Cllr Jane Mortimer, Kate Tate, Cheryl Siddons, the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough Cllr Eric Broadbent and Mayoress Lynne Broadbent.

The Rainbow Centre, Yorkshire Coast Families, Esklets Preschool, Rotary Club of Whitby Endeavour Charitable Trust, Newholm-cum-Dunsley Village Hall, Goathland Community Hub and Sports Pavilion, and Whitby Company of Archers also received cheques but were unable to attend the formal presentation.

Cllr Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, said: “I am extremely proud of the amount of financial assistance we have been able to give to a variety of beneficiaries throughout the borough over many years.

"This is especially true for groups and organisations that would otherwise struggle to get funding through mainstream routes.

"This money enables these groups and charities to continue to carry out work across our borough that makes a difference to people’s lives every single day.

“The last 12 months have been particularly rewarding given the large amount of money we have fundraised.

"I would like to thank everyone who has helped us to achieve this, whether through donating directly or being part of the amazing team that’s made the fundraising possible.

