There is currently a vacancy on Rudston Parish Council – find out more about the position here

There is currently a vacancy on Rudston Parish Council, caused by the resignation of Councillor Eileen Potter.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:56 am
A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Thursday, March 17 ten electors for the parish council give notice in writing to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.
If no such notice is given the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
Contact the council clerk Su Todd on 07840 800614 for more information about the vacancy.