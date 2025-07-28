Thousands back campaign to save Whitby’s ‘iconic’ Cliff Lift

Whitby Cliff Lift. Google Maps.

A campaign to save Whitby’s historic Cliff Lift has gathered the support of thousands of ‘outraged’ residents who want to see it saved.

The “iconic structure” on the West Cliff closed in 2022 after the discovery of corrosion in its structure and a steady increase in water ingress, and for the last three years the council has run a free subsidised bus service over the summer to replace the lift.

The cliff lift now faces potential closure due to funding constraints and residents and politicians have expressed their concern about an apparent proposal by North Yorkshire Council to infill the lift with “no consultation proposed”.

A report to councillors requests a budget of £600,000 “to undertake the necessary works” with a decision due to be made by council bosses in October.

More than 4,000 people have already signed a petition calling for the “essential service” to be preserved for future generations.

Coun Phil Trumper, who represents the Whitby West division on North Yorkshire Council, said he had spoken with the mining company Anglo American, which had “confirmed that it is willing to send its specialists, with NYC’s permission to carry out a further investigation to see if the work to repair the lift could be done at a more efficient price”.

In addition to its symbolic importance, locals have also highlighted its role in allowing “everyone, regardless of physical ability, to enjoy the stunning coastline of Whitby”

Coun Linda Wild, a member of Whitby Town Council, said: “It’s [going to] cut off anyone who’s not 100 per cent fit or has young children.

“I know elderly people who have got chalets down there and they can’t go.

“There are so many people from the community who don’t normally comment who are coming forward about the lift.”

The online petition states: “Statistics show that there’s a significant number of people with mobility issues in Whitby and its surrounding areas who rely on this lift for their seaside experiences.

“Closing it without an acceptable alternative would mean taking away their ability to fully enjoy our natural resources.

“It’s crucial to act swiftly and collectively to preserve this essential service for future generations.”

Whitby’s Cliff lift, on North Terrace, was opened in 1931 and consists of a lift within a vertical shaft running down from the cliff top through the boulder clay, leading to a 221ft long pedestrian tunnel out to the beach.

North Yorkshire Council has been contacted for a comment.