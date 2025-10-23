Town council backs Scarborough 400 celebrations plan despite cost concerns

A Scarborough Town Council committee has agreed to support next year’s 400th anniversary celebrations of Scarborough’s official designation as a spa town.

​A £5,000 project to involve local community groups in the Scarborough 400 celebrations next year has received tentative approval from local councillors despite disagreements.

​At a meeting of Scarborough Town Council’s Community and Place Committee on Wednesday, October 23, members said they were in favour of £5,000 being allocated to support Scarborough 400 community engagement projects.

​Coun Rich Maw told the committee it could involve “creative engagement with local schools, youth groups, residents, workshops, opportunities for community co-work, co-creation, storytelling, visual arts, performance”.

​“It costs money to get that done, to get people to deliver that in schools, so we’re talking about hiring people and going to the schools and trying to produce these.”

​The committee agreed that Scarborough 400 celebrations, which has received financial backing from North Yorkshire Council and the Scarborough and Whitby Area Committee, was a “spectacular opportunity to do something big” to promote the town.

​At the meeting, it was proposed that the £5,000 should come from STC’s service development fund.

​However, councillors disagreed on the impact of the proposed funding on precepts and questioned the role and appointment process of the Scarborough 400 Steering Group.

​Reform’s Coun William Stuart asked why the Scarborough 400 Steering Group had not extended an invitation to STC to attend meetings following May’s elections.

​He added: “If you’re going to be on that steering group and you’re going to represent this council, then unless I’m incorrect, you should have been nominated.”

Coun Maw, an Independent on the town council and North Yorkshire Council, said the steering group, which was set up in 2023, had not extended invitations to STC or to all North Yorkshire Council members, and added that he represents the ward where most activities are set to take place.

​Members also disagreed on the impact of potentially allocating £5,000 to the scheme with regard to precepts.

​Reform UK, which has 11 out of 15 seats on the authority, campaigned against raising precepts in Scarborough.

​At the meeting, Coun Stuart questioned why, as a former charter trustee, Coun Maw “made the suggestion to actually reduce the precept” and added: “How do you square those two things?”

​Coun Maw said “there are ample funds in the budget to provide for this, without putting up your precept”, adding: “There is a £50,000 service delivery [fund], and if we want to deliver anything, then it will be through this committee and these grants.”

​Following a lengthy discussion about the issue, Labour’s Coun Christopher Head said: “I just think we’re arguing for the sake of it now, I think it’s become a little bit childish.

​“Do we want to celebrate Scarborough’s 400 years, or do we not?”