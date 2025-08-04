Attention all Bridlington Residents! Would you like to speak to a local town councillor or seek guidance about an issue and don’t know where to start?

Bridlington Town Council is organising a drop-in councillor surgery later this month. The event, which will take place at the council’s headquarters at 2A Marshall Avenue on Wednesday, August 27, will see Councillor Thelma Milns available to meet people. The monthly surgeries are usually held on the last Wednesday of every month. No appointment is necessary, just turn up between 10am and noon to get common sense advice. Go to www.facebook.com/BridTownCouncil to find out more about the work of Bridlington Town Council, along with news of various events and organisations in the Bridlington area.