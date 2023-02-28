As part of April’s local government reorganisation Scarborough Council will be abolished and a new county-wide authority – North Yorkshire Council – will be created.

The new North Yorkshire Council will replace borough and district councils as well as North Yorkshire County Council as part of a plan that aims to merge resources and increase investment.

Decisions on taxi fares, rubbish collection, and council tax will all be made by one council.

While many of the services currently run by Scarborough Council will be transferred to the new authority, some services and assets will remain local and may be run by Town Councils.

Who sits on the council?

Those councillors elected to North Yorkshire County Council in 2022 will transfer to the new authority on April 1, 2023, when North Yorkshire Council takes over.

According to the authority: “There will be just one set of councillors who will be accountable for all services, so it will be clear to see who represents your local area and who to contact.”

What about council services?

According to North Yorkshire County Council, access to support and services will be easier, with one telephone number, one website, and one customer service team.

The new council is set to retain an office in Scarborough with around 30 additional “local customer access points” in the places people go.

Creation of a town council

Town councils are set to play a larger role as part of the shake-up, with Whitby and Filey town councils currently seeking a ‘transfer of assets’ from Scarborough Council for services they could run, such as maintaining memorial benches and provision of parks and beaches.

Meanwhile, areas of Scarborough which are currently unparished – namely Castle, Falsgrave and Stepney, Northstead, Weaponness and Ramshill, and Woodland – are set to see the creation of a Scarborough Town Council.

A second round of public consultations on the creation of Scarborough Town Council is set to take place this year.

Community networks

According to NYCC, local priorities will be decided by around 30 community networks that will be “based around market town areas and the outlying areas”.

The plan aims to see communities work alongside businesses and other agencies “to have a louder voice and get things done in their local area”.

Meanwhile, area constituency committees made up of councillors and local MPs will continue to meet in Scarborough and Whitby to oversee local areas and make “important decisions locally on vital matters such as planning and licensing” as well as holding the new council to account.

Devolution

Alongside the local government reorganisation scheme, a plan for devolution in North Yorkshire is also being sought.

If approved by the government, the devolution deal could deliver greater local powers and decision-making on issues such as transport and housing as well as additional funding.

It would also see the election of a mayor, who would be elected in May 2024, to lead “a new powerful combined authority”.