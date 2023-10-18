Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roberto Weeden-Sanz was speaking following the announcement of £3.9m for projects for the fishing industry, and while welcoming the news, he is calling for the Government to act and help the fishing community on the Yorkshire coast.

The decimation of fishermen’s livelihoods and lack of support since the crab and lobster die-off in October 2021 has sparked fierce anger.

Mr Weeden-Sanz, who will compete for the seat to be vacated by fellow Conservative Sir Robert Goodwill at the next election, said: “I spoke to Mark Spencer, the Fisheries Minister, earlier this month to remind him of the plight of our fishing communities in Whitby and Scarborough and pushed for the

Roberto Weeden-Sanz in Whitby.

government to provide compensation to those whose livelihoods have suffered from the die off.

"I believe some of the £100m UK Seafood Fund should be allocated to our fishermen to help deal with this environmental disaster.

"We were able to calculate other small businesses loss of revenue during Covid and compensate them, we should be able to do the same for fishermen in Whitby who have suffered recent losses because of these unique circumstances.”

“I will always stand up for our fishing community and campaign to ensure that their long-term interests remain at the heart of our community as they have done for generations.”