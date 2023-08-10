The Whitby Fishermen’s Society Football Club has applied for a premises licence from North Yorkshire Council.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Football Club is seeking a premises licence in order to serve alcohol and play music at a new premises of the same name.

The location of the proposed venue is the Mission Hall, The Cragg, in Whitby where the provision of alcoholic drinks would be permitted seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant has requested permission for the sale of alcohol and playing of recorded music from 11am until half past midnight, daily.

The proposed opening hours would be from 11am – 1am from Monday to Saturday and from 11.30am to 1am on Sundays.

On New Year’s Eve, the sale of alcohol is proposed to be permitted until 1am with a closing time of 1.30am.

The Whitby Fishermen’s Society Football Club currently plays in the North Riding League’s first division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public consultation regarding the application is currently ongoing and members of the public wishing to make their views known can contact the council’s licensing team.

Representations regarding the application have to be received by the authority by Monday, September 4 and can be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall.