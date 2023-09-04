Councillors are set to vote on a contentious motion calling for an end to “major private housing developments” in Whitby.

Members of Whitby Town Council will meet on Tuesday, September 5 to vote on a motion calling for “major private housing developments” to be halted despite North Yorkshire Council stating that even if it is passed, it does “not have the power to insist that private house builders only develop affordable homes” on sites not owned by the authority.

The motion, proposed by Coun Michael Harrison and seconded by Coun Asa Jones, is hoping to “effectively combat the popular seaside town’s housing crisis” over the next ten years.

It comes as North Yorkshire Council announced on Monday that it was launching a consultation on the allocation of social housing within the county.

The consultation, which will run until November 27, asks for views on income and saving levels permitted for applicants, local connections and exemptions, rural initiatives, assessed needs, and the chance to bid across the county area.

The motion proposed for the full meeting of Whitby Town Council calls on “North Yorkshire Council to actively use its planning and economic development powers to prioritise social, cooperative, and council housing developments, instead of major private building projects”.

Coun Harrison, who proposed the motion, said that Whitby was facing a shortage of affordable homes and jobs which has resulted in young people being forced to “flee” due to the “inaction” of local authorities.

However, North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for housing, Andrew Rowe, defended the track record of local authorities and said that more than 294 new affordable homes had been developed in Whitby over the past 11 years, the “vast majority” of which he said have been for rent.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Many of these homes were developed as a result of the former Scarborough Borough Council releasing land to housing associations for this purpose.

“Where this was done and despite much local opposition, the council was able to provide 100 per cent affordable housing on these sites. Going forward, a further 89 affordable homes have planning consent on sites in Whitby.”