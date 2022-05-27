The questions being posed in the poll are:

* Should all new build and additional housing in Whitby parish be restricted to full-time local occupation as a primary residence only and forever (in perpetuity)?

* Do you want to stay in the same area committee as Scarborough in the new North Yorkshire unitary council?

An important poll is coming up for Whitby's voters. Picture: Emma Atkins

Residents will be able to answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to each of the questions and can only take part in the poll by visiting their local polling station, between 4pm and 9pm.

Unlike an election, they will not be able to vote by post or proxy and no polling cards will be issued.

The polling stations that will be used for the poll are:

* Whitby Mission & Seafarers; Centre, Haggersgate House, Haggersgate, Whitby.

* Eastside Community Centre, Abbots Road, Whitby.

* Whitby Library, Windsor Terrace, Whitby.

* Caedmon College Whitby (Normanby Site), The Learning Centre, Prospect Hill, Whitby (change from previously used Mooredge B&B.

* The Bridge Inn, High Street, Ruswarp (change from previously used Ruswarp Village Hall).

* Marton Court Community Centre, Marton Court, Whitby.

* Whitby Coliseum, 1B Victoria Place, Whitby (change from previously used Church House Centre).

* Whitby Leisure Centre (Community Room), West Cliff, Whitby.

The poll was requested at a meeting of Whitby parish (town) on May 12.