As part of Scarborough Borough Council’s £730,000 investment in public realm improvements in Whitby, the tennis courts behind Whitby Leisure Centre will be given new playing surfaces, nets, perimeter fencing and landscaping.

The investment is part of phase two of the council’s public realm improvement scheme, Project Sunshine.

It is also a priority project within the council’s tennis strategy to increase the borough’s provision of better facilities for playing tennis.

Tennis courts on Whitby West Cliff.

Fosse Contracts will undertake the redevelopment, which is due to be finished by spring 2023.

The council hopes to make improvements to the neighbouring multi-use games area (MUGA) after the work on the tennis courts has been completed.