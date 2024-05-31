Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parliamentary candidates have raised further concerns about the future of Whitby’s Woodsmith mining project.

Mining company Anglo American has been pressed about the future of more than 1,600 jobs at its Woodsmith project in Whitby following a decision to cut back the operation.

It comes as the company rejected a multibillion-pound takeover bid by BHP this week, with boss Duncan Wanblad announcing cuts to the Whitby project which develops a type of fertiliser.

Capital investment in the scheme is set to be reduced from a planned £800m a year up to 2027 to £160m next year.

Alison Hume and Roberto Weeden Sanz

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby, met with Anglo American executives today (Friday) “urging the company to rethink its proposed slowdown”.

“I remain deeply concerned by the impact Anglo American’s cuts will have on the local workforce and the viability of the project longer term and the ill-thought-out nature of their plans,” said Mr Weeden-Sanz.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “If Anglo wants its public assurances that the mine is a core pillar of its business to be believed, it needs to show greater continued commitment to seeing the project through.”

Alison Hume, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby said: “Over 2,000 jobs are now at risk and this is obviously a worrying time for staff and contractors.

“I call on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with Anglo American at the earliest opportunity to explore ways to support Anglo American’s continued investment in the region – both at the mine outside Whitby, through its support for Scarborough’s Cyber Cluster and via the community fund which has already supported so many local ventures such as the Whitby Lobster Hatchery.”

Anglo American has said that slashing funds temporarily will save the project in the long run but would also impact jobs.

Mr Weeden-Sanz said he would also be calling on the Government “to pay close attention to ensuring that the work at Woodsmith mine is completed”.

