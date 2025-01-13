York and North Yorkshire mayor plans fire service council tax rise of almost 30 per cent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mayor of York and North Yorkshire says a council tax rise for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service of almost 30 per cent is needed to put the service on a secure financial footing.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Setting precepts for the first time since being elected last year, David Skaith has also proposed an above-inflation rise for North Yorkshire Police’s share of the council tax bill of 4.56 per cent.

In a report to North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel, the mayor proposed that a Band D property would pay £107.02 in 2025/26 towards the running of the fire service — an increase of £24 on the 2024/25 precept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justifying the increase, the mayor said he inherited a fire service facing a challenging financial position that needed investment.

The mayor of York and North Yorkshire says a council tax rise for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service of almost 30 per cent is needed

He also pointed to a freeze in council tax increases between 2011 and 2014 which meant the service lost out on around £21m.

Previously, a £15 increase had been proposed by the mayor, but this was increased to £24 following a government announcement on its spending plans for fire services made last month.

The mayor said this update meant the service would receive around £2m less than expected next year due to the removal and reduction of grants and higher national insurance contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlighted the need to spend around £750,000 on improvements at ten fire stations around the county.

The service has ordered 16 new fire appliances at a cost of £5.3m, with the first six due to be delivered before April.

Around £1.6m is also being spent on new breathing apparatus.

The proposed £14 increase in North Yorkshire Police’s precept is the maximum allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor says that to maintain the current level of service, the force would need an extra £15m to cover inflation and other ongoing costs.

About £5m of this would need to be raised through the precept.

A public consultation is currently taking place on the precept levels with the mayor claiming the results so far show he has public support for the increases.

He said: “As mayor, I am committed to addressing the underinvestment in North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service by increasing the fire precept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But before I make any decision on setting the police and fire service precepts, I want to hear the public’s views.

“I encourage everyone to have their say at YourPoliceAndFire.com before the consultation closes on Monday, January 20.”

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel will meet on Thursday, January 16 at County Hall in Northallerton to discuss the mayor’s budget plans.