Yorkshire Coast MPs back Rishi Sunak to be next prime minister after Liz Truss resignation

Sir Robert Goodwill (left) and Kevin Hollinrake (right) have both said they will back Rishi Sunak as the next leader of the Conservative Party

Both MPs described the situation as ‘sad’ as Ms Truss resigned from office after just 44 days as leader of the Conservative party.

Sir Robert Goodwill, Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “I feel very sad for Liz who obviously had her plans for the country.

“But, it had clearly become inevitable after the disastrous mini-budget spooked the country.

“Rishi Sunak described her plans as ‘fairytale economics’ in the debates and the markets were tested past their stress point.

“At the moment, we don’t know who is running, but I supported Rishi Sunak last time and I shall definitely support him if he runs again.”

Kevin Hollinrake, Member of Parliament for Thirsk and Malton, said: “It is a very sad day for the Prime Minister, but I think she has done the right and honourable thing.

“The country must always come first and it’s important that our citizens have confidence in their leader.

“We will move quickly to find a new leader who will be in place by this time next week.

