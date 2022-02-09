Young people across the East Riding to go to the polls to elect UK Youth Parliament representatives

Councillor Ben Weeks, chairman of the children and young people overview and scrutiny committee at East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Photo submitted

There are 25 candidates standing for election and polling booths, ballot boxes and papers along with other polling station-related materials have been delivered to secondary schools across the East Riding so students can create their own, realistic election day experience.

Those students who are electively home educated or in Post-16 provision not in a school setting, will all be sent details of how they can take part in the vote directly through the post while those 11-year-old primary school pupils will be voting in their schools.

The elections are being organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, along with East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS) with funding from the National Lottery, and will see young people between 11 and 18-year-old chose two candidates and two deputies to represent them on the UK Youth Parliament.

As part of the election, students will also be asked to vote on a number of topics and issues which will also be printed on the ballot papers as part of the national Make Your Mark campaign.

Due to the large number of candidates, the election has been split into two geographical areas – East and West and the candidates will remain anonymous so students will be voting purely on the manifestoes and videos, which can be found by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/youthparliament

The two winners, and the two elected deputies will be declared at an event which will be held at Beverley Memorial Hall on Thursday, March 3.

Councillor Ben Weeks, chairman of the children and young people overview and scrutiny committee at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is the chance for all our young people across the East Riding to take part in the democratic process and elect two representatives to sit on the UK Youth Parliament who will be their voice and represent their views.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed watching all the videos and reading the manifestos of all the 25 candidates, they’ve all put so much hard work and effort into them and I’d like to wish them all the very best of luck.

“I would also like to thank all the schools and parents who have embraced this election process which has allowed our young people to take part in the vote.”

Detty Tyler, children and young people’s services co-ordinator at ERVAS, said: “It is so exciting to see the elections getting underway across the East Riding.