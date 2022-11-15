The incident happened on Saturday November 12.

The all weather lifeboat reached the casualty who was about 18 nautical miles off Whitby.

The crew then transferred the casualty to the all weather lifeboat and promptly returned to Whitby harbour where an ambulance was waiting at the lifeboat station to transport the casualty to hospital.

Whitby RNLI's all weather lifeboat used to take poorly fisherman to waiting ambulance.

Mechanic Keith Attridge who was aboard during the rescue said: “It just goes to show anything can happen at sea, we don't just respond to people getting into difficulty in the water, medical emergencies can happen and often the quickest course of action is for the lifeboat to attend.

"All of our crew are trained in casualty care and can help make as assessment and provide first aid if required.”

Keith also praised the crew for carrying a means of calling for help and for wearing the all the correct safety equipment. He said: “Anything can happen at sea, and being prepared and having the right equipment can make a big difference in keeping those aboard as safe as possible.”

