Porpoise dragged into sea by public in Bridlington as charity issues advice

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) have shared some advice after members of the public dragged a beach porpoise back into the sea.

The BDMLR say that cetaceans, or marine mammals, will generally strand on the beach for a reason such as poor health, escaping predators, caught in tidal surges, family bonds, already dying, etc.

While it may seem normal to get them back in the sea, dragging them back out can further and prolong their suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BDMLR have specialist equipment which is designed for refloating cetaceans after they have had a thorough veterinary assessment to make sure they are suitable candidates for being refloated.

Only then will they return one in to the water with support from their medics to ensure it is the right decision and they return safely.

The BDMLR say that dragging them along the sand damages their skin and can cause injury to them.

If you see a marine mammal on the beach, advise members of public around you to not touch the animal other than to get it upright and do not try to drag it back out.

BDMLR will send trained medics to assess and help the animal.