Porpoise dragged into sea by public in Bridlington as charity issues advice
The BDMLR say that cetaceans, or marine mammals, will generally strand on the beach for a reason such as poor health, escaping predators, caught in tidal surges, family bonds, already dying, etc.
While it may seem normal to get them back in the sea, dragging them back out can further and prolong their suffering.
The BDMLR have specialist equipment which is designed for refloating cetaceans after they have had a thorough veterinary assessment to make sure they are suitable candidates for being refloated.
Only then will they return one in to the water with support from their medics to ensure it is the right decision and they return safely.
The BDMLR say that dragging them along the sand damages their skin and can cause injury to them.
If you see a marine mammal on the beach, advise members of public around you to not touch the animal other than to get it upright and do not try to drag it back out.
BDMLR will send trained medics to assess and help the animal.
Their phone line is open 24/7 and they can be contacted on 01825 765546.