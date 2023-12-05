A postcard detective and genealogist has appealed for help to identify the photographer of a plane crash which took place off the Yorkshire coast almost 100 years ago.

Helen Baggott normally researches postcards that were sent before the First World War, however, in amongst a small collection of postcards she found several taken of a biplane that crashed into the sea off Scarborough in 1931.

E2969 G-EBKB crashed into the sea with no casualties and the plane and subsequent crowds that flocked to the beach were caputured in a group of six photos that were used to produce postcards.

Because there is no additional information about the photographer on the reverse of the cards, Ms Baggott is hoping that someone may have more information.

The plane and crowds

Ms Baggott said: “Usually I research the people who sent or received postcards – creating a snapshot of their family tree to reveal their story.

“This project's different in that now I'm looking for the photographer.

“It might have been a local amateur, although the images are of an excellent quality and that suggests a professional's work."

Can you help identify the photographer?