Premier Inn’s Scarborough plans make progress

Work to extend Scarborough’s Premier Inn hotel into the town’s former Constitution Club is progressing.

Planning permission was granted for the third time in 2017 by Scarborough Borough Council to turn the building, known locally as the Con Club, into a 90-bedroom extension to the town’s existing Premier Inn, located in Falconer’s Road.

Approval for the demolition of the building was originally granted in 2015 but, due to rising development costs, the plans were changed for a second time before demolition work on the building in Huntriss Row began.

Work was forced to stop abruptly in January 2017 when heritage groups were successful in having the front of the building Grade II Listed; much of the rear of the property had already been demolished.

Plans to transform the now listed building were passed in May of the same year but since that time work has not progressed.

Late last year, work to create the extension finally restarted.

Now, Premier Inn has applied to Scarborough Council to secure permission to put its signs on the building once it has been completed.

The application to Scarborough Council states: “The street scene is heavily influenced by the Former Constitutional Club building.

“Therefore, incongruous overly dominate signage could have a negative influence on the street scene to the detriment of the character and appearance and setting of the Conservation Area. Taking this on board, the proposed signage is appropriately designed, sized and lit to ensure no undue dominance in the street scene.”

The extension of the Premier Inn, which will also add an extra storey to the Constitutional Club, will increase the capacity of the hotel to approximately 190, an increase of 90.

Carl Gavaghan, Local Democracy Reporting Service