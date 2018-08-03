Property of the Week – an impressive period villa on Raincliffe Avenue

This impressive period villa must be see seen to be appreciated. In our opinion, it offers a large range of high quality accommodation jam packed with period features and stylish modern conveniences.

With hard landscaped front entrance, the whitewashed storm porch opens into a generous sized hallway from which there are two substantial lounges, both with attractive and decorative fireplaces.

The fantastic period villa on Raincliffe Avenue.

To the rear of the property is a large kitchen with a range of wall, drawer and wall units in cherry effect wood, with a feature glass fronted corner unit and wine racks. Island style breakfast area. Black marble effect worktops and tiled splashbacks with decorative stainless steel style edging. There are also integrated appliances and space for a range cooker.

The useful utility room has storage, butlers style sink and space for a washing machine. From the Kitchen and Utility is a enclosed patio area with access to two outbuildings.

The dining room continues from the kitchen and has a decorative fireplace and feature shelving. The modern sun room has a vaulted ceiling and uPVC double glazed bi-fold doors leading into the patio area and enclosed rear garden.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms all with feature decorative fireplaces, including one with an en-suite. The fourth single bedroom is currently used as a study and there is a separate store room which is conveniently racked and loft access.

The spacious lounge at Raincliffe Avenue.

The modern family bathroom is extremely stylish, with a walk-in shower area, free standing roll top bath and distinctive tiling. We highly recommend a viewing. If you love decorative fireplaces, hardwood flooring plus modern decoration, this could be the property for you!