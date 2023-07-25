Pupils from Bridlington's Quay Academy celebrate fantastic gardening skills

A group of enterprising pupils at the school have been named as finalists in the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Schools Gardening Team of the Year competition.

The competition gives young people the opportunity to appreciate and connect with nature, and provides school staff with training, resources and advice, so that young people can understand how the world works through caring for plants.

This achievement is a testament to the students’ curiosity, passion, and talent for gardening.

As one of ten finalists, Quay academy has been awarded with a certificate and £200 in gardening vouchers.

Gardening has been on offer as an extracurricular activity at Quay Academy since 2021, and the club has introduced dazzling colours to the school, restored flowerbeds, and eventually mastered growing fruit and vegetables. The club is now a thriving success and any young pupil from Years 2-6 can join.

Quay Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, is really keen to nurture pupils’ passion in exciting and interactive ways. Staff at the school recognise the positive impact gardening activities can have on personal growth and mental health.

Esme, Year 4, said: “I really enjoy gardening club. I like being able to grow lots of things like food and flowers. Especially strawberries, I like picking them, and eating them!”

Archie, Year 6, said: “I enjoy it when we get outdoors because it is really good for my mental health. I like seeing the nature.”

Donna Stone, head of the gardening club at Quay Academy said: “We are so proud of all that our pupils have achieved.

"We are so pleased to have been recognised by RHS, and it is a testament to our pupils’ talent and hard work that they have been able to represent Quay Academy so well.

