Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday September 8.

A statement from the Royal Family said The King and The Queen Consort would remain at Balmoral yesterday evening and return to London today.

North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral yesterday. (Photo: Joe Giddens, WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"There is a sombre mood across the force and on behalf of everyone at North Yorkshire Police, I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this very sad time.

“As Crown Servants, it is a particularly poignant moment for the policing family. We will remember Her Majesty as a guiding light and source of inspiration during her long reign of 70 years, particularly during times of uncertainty.”

Flags at North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service premises – and across Scarborough – will be flown at half-mast to mark the national period of mourning.

John Dyson, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, said: “On behalf of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this very sad time.”