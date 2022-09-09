Queen Elizabeth II death: North Yorkshire emergency services pay tribute to monarch
Emergency services across North Yorkshire and the coast have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.
Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday September 8.
A statement from the Royal Family said The King and The Queen Consort would remain at Balmoral yesterday evening and return to London today.
North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Most Popular
-
1
Urgent appeal to find missing man who attempted to walk from Scarborough to West Yorkshire without his medication
-
2
Scarborough's Open Air Theatre hosts just half of permitted concerts as council defends music venue
-
3
IN PICTURES: flashback to when The Queen opened Scarborough's Open Air Theatre in 2010
-
4
Man identified after body found on rocks at Whitby Pier as police appeal to trace his daughters
-
5
Police searching for next of kin of woman who died in Scarborough
"There is a sombre mood across the force and on behalf of everyone at North Yorkshire Police, I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this very sad time.
“As Crown Servants, it is a particularly poignant moment for the policing family. We will remember Her Majesty as a guiding light and source of inspiration during her long reign of 70 years, particularly during times of uncertainty.”
Flags at North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service premises – and across Scarborough – will be flown at half-mast to mark the national period of mourning.
John Dyson, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, said: “On behalf of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this very sad time.”
In a statement, Scarborough RNLI said: We send our heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen dedicated 70 years as patron of the RNLI. Her Majesty’s support for our lifesavers – and our cause – will never be forgotten.”