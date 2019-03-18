Quids Inn in Scarborough books top DJ Ian Van Dahl, of Castles in the Sky fame, for summer residency

Quids Inn, in St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, has booked Ian Van Dahl for the summer season as resident DJ.

Otherwise known as Christophe Chantzis, who was the producer behind the big dance hits Castles in the Sky and Will I, the Belgian house/trance act has been performing DJ sets across the UK and Europe recently with Clubland.

In June, July, August and September he will be performing a live DJ set at Quids Inn alongside other big name international guest DJs/artists each month.

The first show will be on Friday 7 June and tickets will be priced at £5 plus booking fee.

Castles in the Sky came from the debut album Ace which was released in 2002.

Look out on our website soon for a chance to win tickets and a meet-and-greet for the June show.