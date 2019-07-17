'Radical' transformation of double garage in centre of Scarborough is approved

A garage in the middle of Scarborough is to be transformed into a new “radical” five-storey property.

Scarborough Council’s planning officers have approved plans for the double garage in King Street to be turned into two flats.

The plans

The plan for the garage, at 25 King Street, was submitted by applicant Sarah Normandale and was approved this week after no objections were received.

The borough council’s conservation officer, according to a report prepared for the planning department, had some concerns about the height of the building but ultimately did not push for a refusal.

The planning report states: “[The conservation officer] considers that in order for such a radical contemporary design to be successful, it is essential that a high-quality external finish is achieved.

The application stated that the new building would be in keeping with the properties that surround it, many of which are listed.

It stated: “In conclusion, the proposed development is considered to preserve the setting of the neighbouring listed buildings within the street, by proposing a building of appropriate height and contemporary architectural quality that will be viewed as an appropriate replacement for the visually poor garage that currently occupies the site.

“The existing garage is a discordance feature within the street and is considered to detract from the setting of the neighbouring listed buildings.”

Planning officers agreed, saying the garage did “not contribute” to the conservation area.