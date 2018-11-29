Raising the Christmas spirit in Filey this weekend

Filey will be embracing the festive spirit this weekend with a special day of all things Christmas on Saturday.

The town’s third Christmas shopping event is making a comeback to give people a chance to shop for the best presents whilst enjoying a fun day out.

The Filey Fishermens Choir are due to perform at 11am on Saturday.

Organiser and local resident Jeannie Williams said: “This is the third Christmas Shopping Event, which was originally conceived to attract locals into town, and people from the surrounding villages, to come and reacquaint themselves with what is on offer in Filey.

“There is something for everyone including Santa’s Grotto, a Dragon Hunt, Scottish Pipers, Kids’ Disco, Filey Fishermen’s Choir, Carol Singers and Craft and Gift Fayre. Welcome to Filey!”

A full programme of events has been planned from 9.30am until 7.30pm, which begins with Santa driving around town, on The Lions Santa Sleigh, until 10am.

The craft and gift fayre that will be held at the Evron Centre will run from 10am to 3pm and Santa’s Grotto will be open in the concert hall foyer for all children to visit from 10am to 2pm.

Carol singing will also begin at 10am as well as vintage tea rooms from 10am to 2pm, birds of prey at Belle Vue Gardens from 10.30am, local history talk meeting at the bandstand from 10.30am and Filey Fishermen’s Choir from 11am.

The afternoon’s activities begin with Kingstown Pipers, sponsored by Filey Lions, from 1pm followed by the lighting of the Fishtive Tree at Coble Landing, starting at 4.30pm.

“Local fisherman Rex Harrison has galvanised support from local people, groups and media. It is hoped the event will draw attention to the history of the fishing industry in Filey, its decline, and the work going on to sustain it,” Jeannie added.

Evening entertainment will begin at 6pm with the Wold Top Beer Tasting at the Evron Centre foyer and for the children a free disco will be held at Belle Vue basement at 6pm.

Rob Iles is performing at the Cobbler’s Arms from 6pm and to finish the day a concert will be held by folk rock band The Salts, at The Evron Centre Concert Hall starting at 7.30pm.

Throughout the weekend there is also a ‘hunt the dragon’ competition in shop windows.

This year’s event has been sponsored wholly by local businesses in Filey.

Summary of events:

9.30-10am - Santa around town

10am-2pm - Santa’s grotta

10am-2pm - Vintage tea room

10am-3pm - Craft and gift fayre, Evron Centre concert hall foyer

10.30am - Vintage tea room

11am - Filey Fishermen’s Choir

1pm - Kingstown Pipers

4.30pm - Lighting of the

Fishtive Tree, Coble Landing

6pm - Wold Top Beer tasting, Evron Centre foyer

6pm - Children’s disco

6pm - Rob Iles performance

7.30pm - The Salts concert