Rare chance to see lambing at Humble Bee Farm near Scarborough

If you’ve ever wanted to see a lamb being born, here’s your chance.

Humble Bee Farm, based at Flixton, is hosting its annual Lambing Experiences in March – and there is an exciting new twist for 2024.

Julia Waters, co-owner of the business along with husband John, otherwise known as ‘Farmer Percy’, said: “We are delighted to host the return of our annual lambing sessions, which are open to the public on Sundays and Wednesdays in March and selected Tuesdays.

“Farmer Percy will host a talk and a demonstration and there could be a chance to see young lambs in the lambing shed.

Farmer Percy Waters at Humble Bee Farm feeding the animals. picture: Richard Ponter

"Visitors can help Farmer Percy keep count as they’re born, ask the farmer questions, follow our Sheep Trail around Humble Bee and meet our other farmyard gang favourites.

“However, this year, we are launching for the first time our VIP Lambing Sessions on selected dates, as well as our regular lambing experiences on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays in March.

"Both are open to the public and have limited numbers available.

“The VIP Sessions include a two-hour session with a small group who will help Farmer Percy with his busy lambing task, including feeding a lamb, and maybe even helping with an actual birth of a lamb.

"This will be very much ‘hands on’ for those who book and will provide some fantastic memories for those taking part.

“Our onsite café bar, The Hive, will be open for hot drinks, tasty snacks and more, and we also have an onsite shop selling souvenirs.”

Visitors can book online to ensure a place for both regular and VIP Sessions via their website.

Guests can also book a short break at Humble Bee Farm which also includes hot tub glamping accommodation and holiday cottages.

Booking tickets for both the regular and VIP experiences is essential as numbers are limited.

Regular dates are

Sunday March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7, 11am to 12.30pm or 1pm to 2.30pm

Wednesdays March 13, 20 and March 27, 11am till 12.20pm, tickets £8 per person, under 2s free.