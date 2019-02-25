Record Store Day launch party at Record Revivals - including unveiling of exclusive releases

Vinyl specialists Record Revivals will reveal exclusive releases - to celebrate Record Store Day - at a launch party on Thursday February 28.

Record Store Day is the one day of the year when more than 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.

Record Store Day 2019 will take place on Saturday April 13 and Scarborough’s sole Record Store Day shop is Record Revivals in Northway.

Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion.

The list of exclusive releases will be unveiled at 6pm on Thursday February 28 and the Record Revivals party starts at 5pm and goes on until 8pm.

There will be DJ sets from Mister Tooley and Dr Filey Selassie from the Stone penguin DJ collective and live music from Philip Bull, who will be making his solo debut.

Philip, who is 21, has written all the songs on his new demo CD, on which he also sings and plays all instruments including guitar, bass drums, keyboards and Melodica. The recording was made at the Street Community Centre in Scarborough with guidance from family outreach support worker Dan Norton.

Record Revivals owner Paul Toole says: “As well as issuing vinyl, it’s part of Record Store Day’s remit to encourage new talent, particularly unsigned artists.

"We’re delighted therefore that Philip has agreed to make his debut performance in the shop. We held our first Record Store Day launch party last year and it was a terrific success, with a real buzz when we handed out the lists at 6pm and everyone started putting their wish lists together.

"With sales of new vinyl in the shop consistently increasing, we’re anticipating a similar level of excitement this year.”