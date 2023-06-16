News you can trust since 1882
Red Kite found injured 'in suspicious circumstances' in Whitby has to be put down

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Red Kite was found injured in suspicious circumstances in the Whitby area on the morning of Tuesday June 13.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read

The bird was later put down by vets due to the extent of its injuries.

Red Kites are protected by law and it is an offence to kill or injure them.

The birds were saved from national extinction by a longest-running protection programme.

A red kite.A red kite.
Please contact PC 774 Jack Donaldson on [email protected] if you have any information about this attack.

