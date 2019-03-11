Regal Lady is currently having its 'MoT'; here are 10 photos of one of Scarborough's favourite attractions

It will be renamed Regal Lady/Oulton Belle, as it was called when it was part of the Dunkirk fleet of "Little Ships". See the full story of the attraction HERE. But meanwhile it is currently at Grimsby having its 'MoT' and will be back to give pleasure trips through this summer. Enjoy this pictorial lookback at the Regal Lady over the years.

Our main image shows the Regal Lady and Hispaniola. This image shows the Regal Lady dwarfed by the QE2 as it sailed past in 2007.

Passengers boarding in 2010.

A plaque on board denotes the Dunkirk connection.

The ship was originally the Oulton Belle.

