Reindeer Rudolph, Dasher, Prancer and Vixen visit Scarborough care home

There was huge excitement at Scarborough Hall Care Home as Santa and his reindeers came to visit residents ahead of their big night delivering presents on Christmas Eve.

Staff and residents at the home had a wonderful time learning about the very friendly reindeers from North Yorkshire Reindeers, finding out about their habits and what they like to eat.

Reindeers are natural foragers and would normally eat moss, ferns, grasses and leaves so a carrot is a rare treat for reindeer in the wild.

During the Reindeer's time in the paddock, Santa sat in his magical grotto giving children a gift and asking them what they wanted for Christmas.

Children visited Santa in his grotto duringthe reindeer visit

Norma, resident at Scarborough Hall Care Home said: “It was so lovely to see the reindeers and get to stroke them, they were absolutely beautiful. We all loved watching them eating their snacks I hope we haven’t made them too fat to take off on Christmas Eve!”

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse said: “We had the best time with the reindeers, they are such gorgeous creatures.

"Our residents loved spending time with them, I do hope they come back to visit us soon.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”

Residents enjoyed spending time with the reindeer